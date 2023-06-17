Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caravelle International Group Price Performance

Shares of CACO remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,089. Caravelle International Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

