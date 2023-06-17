Cardano (ADA) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and approximately $183.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.02 or 0.06525762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003005 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,918,029,250 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

