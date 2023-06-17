Cardano Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.36 billion and $205.91 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.76 or 0.06552023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,916,817,713 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.