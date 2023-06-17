CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMAXW remained flat at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. CareMax has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Get CareMax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.