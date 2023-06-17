Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,864,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,161,000 after buying an additional 56,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $99.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

