Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after buying an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

