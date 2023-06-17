Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTV stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

