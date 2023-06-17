Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,596,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 344.5% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 451,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 350,184 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,028,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

