Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.