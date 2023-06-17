Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,528. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

