Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. 6,197,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

