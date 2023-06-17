Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 93,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

