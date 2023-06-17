Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

