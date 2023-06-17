Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 727 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.71 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.