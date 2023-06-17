Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GEHCV traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 1,794,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,390. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

