Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener Sells 15,000 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CARS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Cars.com by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth $761,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cars.com by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

