Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

