CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.