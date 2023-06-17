CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.86.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
