Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $44.11. 5,265,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,361. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

