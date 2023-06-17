Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,859. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

