cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

cbdMD Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 468,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,204. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.14.

About cbdMD

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 177.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

