CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $89,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CDW by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after buying an additional 223,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDW Price Performance

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.15 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

