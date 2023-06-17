CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CEA Industries Stock Performance
CEAD stock remained flat at $0.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.89. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 31.68%.
About CEA Industries
CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.
