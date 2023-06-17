CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 385,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $171,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,203 shares in the company, valued at $709,015.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CECO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.