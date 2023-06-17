Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

