Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 103 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $181.15 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

