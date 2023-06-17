Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $2,543,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 10,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

TMO stock opened at $537.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $539.88 and a 200 day moving average of $553.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

