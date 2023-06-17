Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.