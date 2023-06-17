Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $300,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.14 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

