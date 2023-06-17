Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after acquiring an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

