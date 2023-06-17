Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $16.07 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

