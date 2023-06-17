Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $74,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

SAP opened at $137.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $139.25.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.