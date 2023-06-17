Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.42 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $114.52 million and $7.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

