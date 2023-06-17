Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $42.44 million and $522,443.62 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,613,115 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

