Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Sells 350,976 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30.

Celsius Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $150.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

