Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 944,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Centogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Centogene has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Centogene from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

