Centre Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.09 and a 200 day moving average of $364.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.