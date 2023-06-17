Centrifuge Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $103,870.67 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.17773661 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $189,153.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

