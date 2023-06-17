Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IPSC. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Therapeutics

In other news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 147,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,127.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.