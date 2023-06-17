CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Louis Silver Sells 6,817 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CEVA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at $779,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 35.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.