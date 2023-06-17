CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Louis Silver Sells 6,817 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CEVA Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
