CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

