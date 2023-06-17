CGN Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

