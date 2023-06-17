CGN Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

