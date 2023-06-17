CGN Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $667.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

