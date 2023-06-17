CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 20,516 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.