CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 23,950 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after buying an additional 456,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

