CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 3,185 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

