CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CEF opened at $18.66 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.