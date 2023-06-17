Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $498.37 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Chainbing has a market cap of $498.37 million and approximately $1,267.37 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

