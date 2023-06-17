Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Scott Fox purchased 175,000 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 257,206 shares of company stock valued at $269,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charge Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,409,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 295,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charge Enterprises by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 271,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charge Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charge Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Charge Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 752,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Charge Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. The company had revenue of $167.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charge Enterprises will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

